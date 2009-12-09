WTF: Tila Tequila Engaged To Her Girlfriend!!!

I just came across this story and had to take a moment…Okay here we go.

The queen of whirlwind romances,Tila Tequila may be officially off the market- she announced this morning that she’s engaged to her girlfriend Casey Johnson.

According to Usmagazine, the “A Shot at Love” babe and her Johnson & Johnson heiress lover appeared on a USTREAM video to announce the news.

“This is exclusive and going to be all over the news tomorrow, but because I love you guys so much, we are giving you the exclusive first — Tila army fans — tonight, my girlfriend has asked me to marry her!” She then flashed a ring, which she said is a “17-carat diamond ring from my baby. It’s so fat you can’t even see it! So yeah, my baby got me this 17-carat ring. My baby takes care of me. Beat that J.Lo! Beat that Khloe and Lamar! “Casey Johnson and Miss Tila Tequila are officially engaged. Woo!” she added! She insisted the ring is “not fake, because my baby is a f****** baller. She’s a billionaire! She’s the heiress of Johnson and Johnson. Anyway, we are going to make love tonight for our honeymoon.” She said they have “a lot of work to do to plan a wedding” and that they’re “very happy. We’re what you call U-Haul lesbians, where you meet and fall in love and move in the next day and have kids.” Before the video ended, they made out in front of the camera.

Late Tuesday, Tila (real name: Tila Nguyen) and Johnson made an appearance at Tuesday’s L.A. launch party for Travis Barker’s clothing line, Famous Stars and Straps. “Tila and Casey told everyone they were engaged,” an attendee tells Us. “They were showing off the ring to people!”

Tila recently made headlines after alleging that San Diego Chargers quarterback Shawne Merriman choked and unlawfully restrained her at his home.

This girl surely knows how to get attention.

When did being bisexual become so trendy?