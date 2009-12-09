Round 2: Naomi vs. Tyra? Campbell To Host Model Competition

Naomi Campbell is set to become the UK’s answer to Tyra Banks, as she embarks on talks to front a new X-Factor (or “American Idol”)-style modeling show.

“Naomi has been approached with an offer, which we are talking about and discussing,” her spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “An initial approach has been made. We are discussing that offer, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

The proposed show would see Campbell take on a group of budding young models, offering them advice and criticism and whittling them down to a winner.

Over the summer it was announced that Simon Cowell, of “American Idol” fame, planned to work on some fashion-TV projects under his new global entertainment company. We’re going to assume her new show is part of that venture.

Even though they’ve both got enough wild antics to keep our attention, who would you rather watch, Tyra or Naomi?

