Rihanna: “I’m Open To A Lesbian Relationship”

Rihanna sure is showing us a different side of her this go-around. The Barbadian beauty seems to be expressing a new found sexuality, from her risque outfit at the AMA’s to her various statements in interviews. And now, RiRi is really letting it all out with this statement according to starpulse.com:

“All humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I could see myself in a relationship with a girl.” Rihanna won’t rule out a same-sex romance.

Rihanna gets dirty for “Hard” video

Check out RiRi below:

Meanwhile, her ex Chris Brown blames his public relations team for the disastrous video apology he posted online following his attack on Rihanna. In the footage, Brown admitted he was “very ashamed” of his “inexcusable” actions, but claimed he had been warned to keep quiet about the case for the sake of his own career. Brown was widely criticized for appearing to read his lines from a teleprompter with his detractors accusing him of being insincere in his apology.