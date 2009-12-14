AUDIO: Disney’s The Princess & The Frog Soundtrack

Modern Romance Animated – Disney’s The Princess & The Frog love story.

Hey Cupcakes!

We are THRILLED about the romantic new Disney film, The Princess & The Frog – opening this week – in today’s Abiola’s Kiss & Tell News.

On VH1’s romantic comedy reality show Tough Love where I played “Miss Picky,” a part of my character description was “princess.” Apparently my real handle The Goddess Passionista was intimidating and not appropo.

Confession! Truth be told, “The Goddess Passionista” has never referred to herself as a princess in real life, even when she really was a real life ghetto BAP! She has however referred to herself in obnoxious 3rd person. Kidding…

So as the fun frog kissing continues in my fabulous goddess life, I hope that your love story is as romantic and modern as Princess Tiana’s in The Princess & The Frog. M’wah! Ribbit…

AUDIO!! Music Alert. Listen to the full soundtrack streaming HERE. The Princess and The Frog opens on Friday December 11th in theaters nationwide. We can’t wait!

What do you think?

Hit me up on Twitter @abiolatv, AbiolaTV.com, Facebook and see you in NYC monthly at Abiola's Kiss & Tell LIVE sexy reading series at Madame X. Buy my novel Dare by Abiola Abrams wherever you buy books.

