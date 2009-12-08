NEW VIDEO: Trey Songz’s “Sex” Remix ft. Usher & Keri H.

As if the first version (and video) wasn’t sexy enough, Trey Songz has enlisted the help of fellow singers Usher and Keri Hilson to add verses on his already chart-raising single “Invented Sex.” Hear it below! Which do YOU like more?

Also, Trey Songz is gearing up to release his first ever live EP, Up Close and Ready. The first single from the EP is “One Love” and we have the brand new video for the that, too:

R. Kelly On Trey Songz: “Elephants Don’t Swat Flies”

Soul Train Awards 2009 Performances