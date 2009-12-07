Hit Or Miss: Vogue’s Tribute To Grace Jones

Vogue Italia paid tribute to style icon Grace Jones in its December issue. Model Rose Cordero posed as Grace, in looks inspired by her bold, brazen style legacy. Overall the shoot seems to have captured the essence of Grace’s eccentrically fearsome personality. Vogue often misses when it comes to its use of African-American figures (see its many black face misses), however, this one seems like a hit.

Check out the photos, shot by Paola Kudacki, and styled by Melanie Huynh:

Check out Grace Jones showing how its really done in this pictorial shot by Andrea Klarin:

