Websites That Will Ease Your Holiday Woes

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…and the most hectic time of the year. There is just not enough time in a day when it comes to the holiday season, especially when figuring in our everyday schedule and responsibilities. Now we have to remember who to buy gifts for, while trying to stay in budget. There is help out there for the frantic moms and single gal with tons of friends, and events to attend.

1. Wallet Pop: Check personal finance, news and advice on retirement planning, taxes, mortgages, investing and more. Try the Economizer tool, which will help you cut costs, and the Personal Finance tool that will help you save for retirement and stay on that all too important holiday budget.

2. Localendar.com: Here, you can create a personal or group web calendar. You can also publish it in a different language, so everyone can stay on schedule for holiday parties and events.

3. Plasticjungle.com: Here, you can sell unwanted gift cards and also buy gift cards at up to %40 off of the retail price.

4. If you shop online, then when you get to the check-out, you’ve seen the words ‘coupon code.’ How many of us have gotten to the end of our purchase and felt like there was a discount we were missing because of the lack of a coupon code? If you know the name of the item, then type it into Google with the word “coupon.” Or try sites like Ebates.com.

How To Party-Proof Your Diet This Holiday Season

Top 15 Gifts For Your BFF Under $50

Check out the hottest celeb pics on the net: