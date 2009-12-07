Jay-Z Visits Sex Shop For Sasha Fierce!

JAY-Z was spotted shopping at a hot sex shop titled “Wicked Wanda’s” in Ottawa with two burly bodyguards. Jay snapped up a rubber halter-miniskirt combo, and a peep-hole bra and thigh-high stockings in skin-hugging latex, and stated: “I like these a LOT!”

According to bossip.com, As Jay paid for the kinky klothes, a female fan ran up shouting: “OHMIGOD, I am such a big fan. Does BEYONCE have a birthday coming up?”

Jay-Z hit her with: “These aren’t for Beyonce – they’re for Sasha Fierce…and it’s MY birthday!”

Glad to see these two still keeping it hot in their marriage.

