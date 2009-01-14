CLOSE
RUMOR: Ashanti Not Always On Time?

With pregnancy rumors swirling, Ashanti may be eating for two.

According to mediatakeout.com, Ashanti and Nelly may become parents before the year is over. The two recently filmed a music video together where they reportedly shared the good news. Click here for more on this developing story.

