SNEAK PEEK: Chris Brown’s 20/20 Interview

Robin Roberts showed a sneak peek of her “20/20” interview with Chris Brown this morning on “Good Morning America.” In addition to asking him direct questions about the infamous incident, she played back the much-talked about interview her co-host Diane Sawyer had with Rihanna last month, and asked Brown to react to some of his ex-girlfriends statements.

“I never ever had problems with anger. No, no domestic violence with any of my past girlfriends. I never was that kind of person….I look at it, and it’s really, like really difficult. It’s like, ‘How could I be that person?'”

The full interview will air tomorrow, Friday, December 4 at 10pm. Watch a more in-depth clip here.

