Maxwell Performs At “The Grammy Nominations Live”

R&B singer Maxwell took the stage at ‘The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!!’ last evening. The smooth performer did a rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Lady In My Life’ which he did in tribute to the late King of Pop. Maxwell received 6 nominations at the event including ‘Song of the Year’ for his smash hit ‘Pretty Wings’ which dominated the Hip-Hop/R&B charts for 14 consecutive weeks.

