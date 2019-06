Kobe Bryant is featured in the December 2009 issue of GQ Magazine looking more like a model than a baller. I’ve never been a huge fan of his, but I guess a good Tom Ford suit can make any man look like a god. Check out the gallery to see Mr. Bryant in rare form.

Enjoy:

GIRLFIGHT: Khloe K vs Kobe’s Wife Vanessa



Drake Cleans Up For GQ “Men Of The Year” Party