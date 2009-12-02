Wednesday Getaway: Model Arlenis Sosa In Tobago

It’s Wendnesday and we know that you are in need of a little pick up, so why not indulge your senses in a little visual R&R via these images of pure paradise. Supermodel on-the-rise, Arlenis Sosa recently did a photo shoot for The New York Times on the beautiful beaches of Tobago. The small island off the coast of Venezuela is one of the few largely undiscovered paradises left in the Caribbean. According to the Times:

There are plenty of Caribbean islands with secluded beaches, but none quite like Tobago. Try winding up as a guest at a beach campfire in Jamaica or St. Martin or Grand Cayman — or, for that matter, try getting any real sense of how a local spends his time when he’s not working in your hotel or driving your taxi. Tourism may be the lifeblood of many Caribbean islands, but to be the fantasy vacation destination of global sun seekers is both a blessing and a curse.

