Will Smith Puts “Hancock 2” On Hold For Family

The upcoming sequel to superhero comedy Hancock has been put on hold to allow Will Smith to spend more time with his family, according to director Peter Berg.

The moviemaker recently confirmed Smith and his co-star Charlize Theron will both reprise their roles in a follow-up to the hit 2008 movie.

However, Berg admits they have put plans for the second film back because the superstar actor is taking a break from movies to enjoy life with his wife, Jada, and help his son, Jayden, tackle a starring role in the new Karate Kid picture. Berg is adamant Hancock 2 will get made, but it may take longer than first expected.

He tells The Latino Review, “It’s being written now and it’s an issue of everybody involved in Hancock. There are so many cooks in that particular kitchen that it’s so busy and Will has kind of taken time off to be with his kids and his kids are now making all kinds of films. There are so many people involved in that, from Will to his (business) partner James Lassiter to Michael Mann, myself and to get us all in the same room just like this where we can all talk and then agree on anything, you’ve never met a group of people that have a harder time agreeing on anything. It’s like the Israeli peace process times a thousand how tough it is to resolve. I think it’ll happen though. We just have to kind of get in the same room for some consistency.” (from Starpulse)

