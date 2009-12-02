GALLERY: Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show ’09

CLOSE
Last night, Victoria’s Secret aired their annual fashion show. Outfits fell into one of four themes: Star Trooper with breast plates and body armor; Pink Planet, which had a hippie vibe; the ethereal Enchanted Forest; and Romantic Journey that featured a lot of lace. The models of color really held their own. They definitely deserve more credit in the industry.

