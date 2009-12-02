RUMOR: Mariah May Get Dropped By Def Jam

Things may not be so good for Mrs Cannon. I’m hearing that the platinum selling artist may soon be without a label. According to mediatakeout.com,Mariah and her label Def Jam have been squabbling for months, and she may just get the ax.

What’s the problem? Well Def Jam reportedly spent big bucks promoting Mariah’s new album, and it flopped. So now they’re looking to cut their losses.

Mariah gets sloppy in London

Mariah recently made crazy demands when she was recently in the UK to promote her new film “Precious” on GMTV, according to London’s Daily Mail. Garraway claims that Carey arrived with an entourage to ensure she looked perfect on air — and even required two people to lower her on to the morning show’s sofa to keep from crushing her dress.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors about her being a diva over the years and guess what? It turns out it’s all true!” she said. “While Mariah was very nice, the amount of people she had in her entourage was hilarious. They outnumbered the entire GMTV crew.”

