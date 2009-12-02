Tiger’s Voicemail Leaks, Issues Apology

I’m sure women are looking at Tiger Woods in a different light today. By now,we are all thinking that Tiger has not been faithful to his wife Erin. But really Tiger, if you’re going to cheat, why not cover your a**?? Us Weekly went on the hunt for proof and came up with the following:

Jaimee Grubbs came forward and admitted to having an affair with the pro-golfer and provided proof. Grubbs handed over and got paid for the 300 sexting messages, voicemails, and photos she has of her 31 month affair with Tiger. The magazine issue is coming out later this week but like any smart publisher Us Weekly has slowly leaked bits and pieces of it all week. Last night they leaked the voice mail that Tiger left on Grubbs’ phone.

Listen to the voice mail below:

Tiger Woods gets off with slap on the wrist

RadarOnline.com has obtained what it says are sexual text messages that Tiger Woods sent to Jaimee Grubbs. The racy messages leave no doubt as to what the sender is thinking about:

“I will wear you out…when was the last time you got (bleeped)?” one message read. Another one from Tiger read, “Send me something very naughty…Go to the bathroom and take (a picture).”

Read Tiger’s apology below:

I have let my family down and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart. I have not been true to my values and the behavior my family deserves. I am not without faults and I am far short of perfect. I am dealing with my behavior and personal failings behind closed doors with my family. Those feelings should be shared by us alone. Although I am a well-known person and have made my career as a professional athlete, I have been dismayed to realize the full extent of what tabloid scrutiny really means. For the last week, my family and I have been hounded to expose intimate details of our personal lives. The stories in particular that physical violence played any role in the car accident were utterly false and malicious. Elin has always done more to support our family and shown more grace than anyone could possibly expect. But no matter how intense curiosity about public figures can be, there is an important and deep principle at stake which is the right to some simple, human measure of privacy. I realize there are some who don’t share my view on that. But for me, the virtue of privacy is one that must be protected in matters that are intimate and within one’s own family. Personal sins should not require press releases and problems within a family shouldn’t have to mean public confessions.

Whatever regrets I have about letting my family down have been shared with and felt by us alone. I have given this a lot of reflection and thought and I believe that there is a point at which I must stick to that principle even though it’s difficult. I will strive to be a better person and the husband and father that my family deserves. For all of those who have supported me over the years, I offer my profound apology

Take a look at the couple below: