JHud Prepares For Son’s 1st Christmas

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Jennifer Hudson appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and showed off pics of her adorable baby David Otunga Jr. Doesn’t he look just like mommy?

Jennifer wants to make sure David’s first Christmas is a special one. The singer revealed:

“I’m going to go crazy. He’s very aware but he’s so young and it’s his first Christmas, so you have to go all-out. I kind of want to get him his own Santa Claus and just have like a toy store in the house, full of things.”

Jennifer to play Mandela’s wife in film

Take a look at David and mommy below courtesy of harpo.com:

Jennifer ready for baby #2