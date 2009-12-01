Alicia Airs “World AIDS Day” YouTube Concert Tonight!

The singer will be featured in “Alicia Keys Live! One Night…One Voice… One Life at a Time…” an 8 p.m. ET performance tonight at the Nokia Theater in New York. The show will be recorded and streamed live on Keys official YouTube channel.

In recognition of World AIDS Day (today), Alicia Keys and American Express are bringing fans together for a special charity concert, so fans across the globe can also participate and donate to Keep A Child Alive, of which Keys is co-founder and global ambassador. American Express cardmembers and lucky contest winners from AliciaKeys.com, Facebook and radio will be attending this exclusive live performance where Alicia will share insight into her charitable work and perform some of her greatest hits as well as songs from her new album “The Element of Freedom,” set for a December 15 release.

All ticket proceeds will go to the organization, and you can do the same by visiting http://www.keepachildalive.com or by texting “ALIVE” to 90999 to give $5.

