Breezy Accuses RiRi Of Cheating With Drake In Song

Chris Brown is going in on Rihanna for cheating on him during their relationship with rapper Drake in his new song “Favorite Girl”:

According to mediatakeout.com, Chris is putting Rihanna on blast in a new song. Here are some of the lyrics:

Drake would say you’re the best he ever had . . . Everywhere we go, rumors follow… yet I still love you

Then Chris says:

Should have known you’d break my heart . . . You were the first to play the game… Though I was wrong for cheating in the beginning

And then later:

I was wrong for writing Disturbia

Hmm, Chris are you serious??? Really???

