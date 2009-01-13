FITNESS: EAS Myoplex Fitness Products

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Whether you are headed to the gym after work or need a snack during the day, energy bars can be a convenient and quick fix to your hunger needs.

Convenient to pack in your gym bag or purse, the bar can be eaten with meals or after workouts to supply the nutrients required for recovery. Myoplex Lite fitness bar has everything you need. It contains only 190 calories but 15 grams of protein, 25 grams of carbs, six grams of fiber, and ample vitamins and minerals.

Another option is The Myoplex Ready-to-Drink nutrition shake which you can drink after hitting the gym, during work, or even when you’re in the car. These shakes give you 35 grams of high quality protein to help build that muscle fast.

