Can A Man Change His Cheating Ways?

While we’re not sure what the real story is with Tiger Woods, it got us to thinking about the old saying “Once a cheater, always a cheater”. Unfortunately, it’s up to the cheater to decide the answer to that question. They have to make a dedicated decision to change and the only way to do that is to first identify the reasons for their infidelity in the first place.

Check out the five most common reasons for cheating from shine.com:

Unhappy relationship

Sometimes, people find themselves in a relationship that is bringing them down. Either they’re constantly being nagged, there’s a lack of trust and communication, or all three. This puts your relationship in the danger zone and you seriously need to rethink why you’re with the person. If you’re not happy, chances are your significant other isn’t either…which could lead to seeking pleasure elsewhere.

Lack of empathy

Occasionally, you might find yourself with an ice king or queen with a heart of stone. These people are typically closed off to feelings for different various reasons, which is normally a defense mechanism used when the person is insecure and afraid of getting hurt. Because of their tremendous fear, they end up cheating on you to avoid future pain. These people often tend to be serial daters whose vice is promiscuity in order to avoid commitment… Are you afraid of getting serious?

Need for excitement

These people are all about the thrill and will probably grow out of cheating if it has become a habit. They want a relationship and get attached, but lust for excitement due to immaturity.

