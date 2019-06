As the date draws nearer to the release of Alicia Keys’s new album, more tracks have started to leak. Alicia Keys has done her very own version of the widely popular song “Empire State Of Mind,” which she was originally featured on with Jay-Z. Her rendition is slowed down, more acoustic, and every bit Keys, herself.

Alicia’s new album, Elements of Freedom is set to hit stores December 15th.

