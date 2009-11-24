STYLE PROFILE: Fall For Stevie Boi!

Steven “Stevie Boi” Strawder may not be on your radar yet, but rest assure, this young man will be a force to be reckoned with.

The 20 year-old army brat has been more places, seen more faces than most of us can ever expect to in this lifetime, and has the fashion sense to prove it!

He is the founder and creator of “SB Accessories,” a blend of metal, spikes, and fabric designs guaranteed to appease even the most undercover fashion lover.

His style, as couchsessions.com puts it, is a “cutting edge, militaristic with industrial glamour style that brings attention and iconic notoriety to the wearer” that draws upon Stevie Boi’s “unerring vision and belief in his own conceptualizations, creating something that is obviously form over function and vastly entertaining.”

Rest assure, I am definitely about to grab a pair of these before he gets to big to reach because he is definitely on his way to the top!

