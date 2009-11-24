Surprise, Surprise! Day26 Leaves Bad Boy!

Another one bites the dust.

Day26 have announced that they have parted with Bad Boy Records. This comes as no surprise to us, as they are now part of a long line of artists who’ve got the short end of the stick when it comes to signing with music mogul Diddy.

Speaking with AOL’s The Boombox, member Willie Taylor said: ”Bad Boy is always our family, but we’re with Atlantic right now”

Diddy had previously secured a distribution deal for Bad Boy with Atlantic Records (who went on to snatch the guys up once they became free agents). Yet he, himself, opted to sign with Interscope Records, where his latest project, ‘Last Train to Paris’, with new group Dirty Money (featuring former Danity Kane star Dawn Richard and singer-songwriter Kaleena) will be released.

