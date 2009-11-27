Undo Your Thanksgiving Embarrassment

There are certain things that we have all done that make us cringe at the thought or mention of such behavior especially when we have no clue how to make amends. The idea of Thanksgiving is to be with family and friends, to give thanks for all of the blessing in your life. Although there can be a lot of anxiety attached to family functions yet there are some actions, which can be harder to live down.

Today is No Judgments Fridays so here are the 5 ways that you embarrassed yourself and how to make amends:

1) Showed up to a friend’s dinner empty handed. This is really tacky and shows that you have no home training. Fix it: Call and invite the host to dinner as a thank you. Now if they ever need to borrow money, a ride to the airport and/or help painting their house you will be the first call–all because you did not bring a $5 apple pie.

2) Complained about the food and the cook heard: This says that you are the opposite of thankful–ungrateful. Fix It: Call and praise another dish and ask for a tutorial on how to do it yourself. Now you have to sit there through cooking lessons.

3) Discussed someone’s personal business at the dinner table in front of the whole family. This will get you uninvited to the family reunion because you have no filter. Fix it: Take that person to lunch and apologize while revealing that you were taking prescription medication, so you just felt so “loopy” all day.

4) Tried to get with your third cousin, that’s too hot for words: Incest is never a good look. Fix It: Deny, deny, deny and like Jamie Foxx said ‘blame it on the alcohol.’ And never speak of that incident again.

5) Got drunk and Granny had to hold your hair back, while you buried your head in the toilet: This says that you can not hold your liquor. Fix It: When in doubt fault a peanut allergy and just pray that they believe you.

