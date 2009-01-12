Barbie And Stila Make A Pretty Sweet Deal

Get all dolled up – literally! – with Stila Cosmetics‘ new Barbie-themed collection. In celebration of Barbie’s 50th birthday, Stila and Mattel have teamed up to create a special line of cosmetics featuring the iconic doll. The limited-edition collection will only be available at Sephora’s Fifth Avenue store and online at Sephora.com.

WWD reports:

The collection features four Decades of Beauty cans, each $40, with a booklet inside describing the beauty and fashion wardrobes for each doll.

1. Ponytail Doll- celebrates the first Barbie, launched in 1959. It includes a red lipstick called Ponytail, a liquid eyeliner and a three-pan paper-wrapped compact with two eye shadows and a cheek color.

2. Malibu Barbie- which highlights the doll of the same name that launched in 1971, has a pale pink Lip Glaze called Malibu, a black mascara and a compact with two eye shadows and a bronzer.

3. Foxy Doll -which depicts the African-American Barbie launched in 1980, includes a Lip Glaze called Foxy, mascara and a compact with two eye shadows and a cheek color.

4. Jewel Doll- is based on the 2000 Barbie of the same name and includes a bright pink Lip Glaze called Jewel, a Multi-Effect Mascara and a compact with two eye shadows and a cheek color.