CLOSE
Home

Welcome To The Neighborhood, Khloe And Lamar

Leave a comment

Lamar and Khloe have finally found a home to call their own.

Sources tell TMZ that Khloe and Lamar just bought a house in Tarzana for a cool $3.995 million. It’s 8,347 sq. feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Must be nice!!!

Lamar Odom wants Khloe to have a baby

Take a look at the couple below:

Khloe & Lamar’s wedding

home , Khloe K , Lamar Odom , Tarzana

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close