Welcome To The Neighborhood, Khloe And Lamar

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Lamar and Khloe have finally found a home to call their own.

Sources tell TMZ that Khloe and Lamar just bought a house in Tarzana for a cool $3.995 million. It’s 8,347 sq. feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Must be nice!!!

Lamar Odom wants Khloe to have a baby

Take a look at the couple below:

Khloe & Lamar’s wedding