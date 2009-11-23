CLOSE
VIDEO: J.Lo Falls On Stage At AMA’s

J.Lo had an epic fail at the American Music Awards…first she sang that wack song “Louboutin,” came out in a horrific outfit and FELL ON STAGE!!!

Watch J.Lo falling on her butt at the AMAs below! Start at the 2:35 mark…

PASS OR FAIL: J.Lo’s “Louboutin”

Take a look at J.Lo at rehearsals courtesy of justjared.com

J. Lo sues ex-husband for $10 million over sex tape

