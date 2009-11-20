Sanya And Aaron’s Video For Dr Jay’s.com

Let us introduce you to the real-life version of Love & Basketball – New York Giant’s cornerback Aaron Ross and his fiancé, athlete Sanya Richards.

Sports sexiest couple recently modeled exclusively for DrJays.com to debut Sean John’s Holiday ‘09 collection, which includes the relaunch of the brand’s new women’s line.

Aaron, 27, is a Super Bowl XLII champion, while Sanya, 24, is the “fastest woman in the world” – the world’s top-ranked female 400m runner, winning gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.

Check out the very cute video of the couple speaking on their six-year long relationship, what keeps them together and much more, under the jump:

Sanya and Aaron DrJays.com video of shoot

Aaron and Sanya’s Sean John photo shoot will debut on DrJays.com on Thursday, December 3.

After missing the first nine games of the season with a severe hamstring strain “Ross” (as he’s affectionately called by his girl) is poised to make his 2009 debut this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. C’mon Giants!

Check out www.DrJays.com for full article

Also On HelloBeautiful: