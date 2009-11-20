Trey Songz Gives Away 500 Turkeys To VA Students!

The multi-talented singer/songwriter, Trey Songz, is giving away 500 turkeys to a select group of students* that attend 9 different schools in his home state of Virginia.

The event is hosted by Songz’ charity, “Songz For Peace Foundation,” in association with Richmond’s 106.5 The Beat!, this Tuesday, November 24th, in Trey’s hometown of Petersburg beginning at 10:30 a.m.

50 children will be selected from each school, with 100 children being selected from the singer’s alma mater.

Trey’s new album, “READY,” made a phenomenal chart debut earlier this fall, entering Billboard’s “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums” tally at #2.

The album – which includes the hits “I Need A Girl,” “LOL :-) (Feat. Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em),” and “Successful (Drake & Trey Songz)” – also exploded into the #3 spot on the overall SoundScan/Billboard 200.

There is nothing sexier than a man who gives back! He’s so damn yummy!!!!