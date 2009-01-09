Faith Wants Kim To Quit Whining

Lil Kim is not feeling her portrayal in the upcoming Notorious, and has no intentions of seeing it. She told Hip-Hop Weekly that she blames Faith Evans and Voletta Wallace for what she deems to be a crappy movie, but at the end of the day, Faith just wants her to shut the heck up.

[From MTV.com]

NEW YORK – On Wednesday night in Manhattan, almost all the music-industry insiders associated with the Notorious B.I.G. came out to see the premiere of his biopic, “Notorious.” Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, even Nas. But no Lil’ Kim.

The Queen recently came out publicly and stated she is not in support of the film and blames Big’s mother, Voletta Wallace, and his widow, singer Faith Evans, for what she calls a negative portrayal.

“I’ve had enough and I’m about to expose them both. … I’ve been quiet for a long time,” Kim was quoted as saying by Hip-Hop Weekly. “I’m very disappointed in Faith. There’s nothing Faith or Ms. Wallace could do to stop me from reppin’ B.I.G. all day. I’m gonna always do that. … It’s time for Ms. Wallace to be exposed.

“I was not involved in the movie,” she continued. “[The filmmakers] never came and asked me anything about Biggie, but again, this was Faith and Ms. Wallace’s movie,” Kim told the tabloid about her thoughts on the biopic. “I couldn’t believe it. I was outraged,” adding that she thought Naturi Naughton was a bad choice to play her and that Jamal Woolard was a poor choice to portray Big.

“I try my best not to think about it,” Evans told MTV News on Thursday afternoon (January 8) about Kim’s recent quotes. “It’s kinda sad.”

Evans said the magazine informed her of the quotes. “I got four kids, and I definitely don’t have time for this type of sh–,” she noted. “It’s just sad. I don’t know Kim’s story like that. The part of my life that she was a part of, that what was in my book. This movie is not relative to my book other than that there are certain things in there. This is not my movie. I didn’t write the script. Any characters in the film had to agree for their life rights to be in the movie. I don’t think I would have signed anything had I felt I was not portrayed properly. I think she had the opportunity to do that. I could be mistaken. I wasn’t there.

“It’s not like [the film’s producers] are calling Faith to write something about somebody,” Evans added. “It’s based on a book that I think she participated in as well [Editor’s note: ‘Notorious’ is based on the biography ‘Unbelievable: The Life, Death and Afterlife of the Notorious B.I.G.,’ by Cheo Hedari Coker.] I don’t know what to say. I think that beyond myself, Ms. Wallace or whoever else she wants to blame, everyone who was around Big at that time has had some things to say about [her relationship with Biggie] in order for Cheo to even write the book. He interviewed pretty much all of us. She’s sadly mistaken. I’m aware of what she has to say, and that’s fine. I don’t know what to say. God bless her.”

