Aaliyah Biopic Rumored To Be Released This Year

With all this talk and hype about Notorious, who is the next up for a biopic? Well, a movie about the life and tragic end of the life and career of R&B singer Aaliyah might be in the works.There are no definite release dates, but it’s rumored that it will be released sometime in 2009. There’s even an unofficial trailer on YouTube:

Now, the question is… who will play the role of Aaliyah? According to reports, Canadian singer Keisha Chante is up for the role. But rumors are still floating about Meagan Good, who has expressed that playing Aaliyah would be her most prized movie roll.

Good said in an interview last year,

“I really, really want to do Aaliyah’s life story; I was a huge fan of hers. I think she’s such a positive role model. She really kind of handled the industry with such class and such respect for herself. Even though there are things that you may have heard, here or there, the way that she handled it and the way that she was… was just so classy and so beautiful.” [Source]

So who do YOU think is fit to play the befallen singer? Let us know!

Also On HelloBeautiful: