Chris Brown Has Trouble Drawing Fans For Show

Chris Brown is getting no “fan appreciation” for his latest tour. According to the New York Daily News, plenty of tickets were still available online just hours before Brown’s Wednesday night “Fan Appreciation” show at the modestly sized Avalon – two miles from where the “Run It!” singer beat Rihanna bloody last February.

Sellers blamed the dampened demand on Brown’s felony conviction and Rihanna’s recent blow-by-blow account of the horrific night to ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

“It seems he lost a lot more fans than I expected.” said Danny McElroy, 18, an executive assistant from Ventura County who bought four tickets with the intent to sell two at a premium.

“Personally, I think the situation makes you think differently of (Brown) and his singing. I can’t even listen to him sing,” he said. “It only takes one thing for people to look at you different.”

Brown’s 19-city tour hits the Nokia Theatre in Times Square on Dec. 15.

Chris Brown’s dancing is suspect

Take a look at Chris below: