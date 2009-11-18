RHOA Is Looking For A New Housewife

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We’re hearing that the folks over at Bravo are looking to bring in a new character for the ATL housewives, who doesn’t mind getting a little gritty. According to freddyo.com, ever since NeNe decided to not give them ghetto, they have been on the prowl for a new housewife to add more drama to the cast.

HB recently told you you that one of the wives will not be returning and that we think it may be Sheree…well that may be confirmed shortly.

Take a look at the wives from last season’s premiere party:

Bob Whitfield: “I Have Sex Tape Of Sheree”

Stay tuned…