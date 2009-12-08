UPDATE: Africans Against J. Hud Playing Mandela’s Wife In Film

A union group in South Africa is protesting the casting of Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as Winnie Mandela in an upcoming biography about the ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

The Creative Workers Union of South Africa said using foreign actors to tell the country’s stories undermined efforts to develop the national film industry, according to the AFP.

“It can’t happen that we want to develop our own Hollywood and yet bring in imports,” the union’s president Mabutho Sithole said in The Citizen newspaper.

“This decision must be reversed, it must be stopped now,” union secretary general Oupa Lebogo said in The Times. “If the matter doesn’t come up for discussion, we will push for a moratorium to be placed on the film.”

J-Hud landed the role of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last month. As previously reported, the film will be directed by South African film-maker Darrell J. Roodt, whose films include “Cry, The Beloved Country” and “Sarafina.”

The criticism comes just days before the opening of the Clint Eastwood film “Invictus,” which stars American Oscar winner Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela in the story of South Africa’s 1995 rugby World Cup victory which united the nation. (From Eurweb)

___

“Jennifer Hudson To Play Mandela’s Wife In Film”

Jennifer Hudson is heading back to the big screen and she’s reportedly taking on the powerful role of Winnie Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s former wife.

According to Variety, production on the movie will begin on May 30 in the South African locations of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Transkei and Robben Island – where Mandela was imprisoned for 18 of his 27 long years behind bars.

“I was compelled and moved when I read the script,” Jennifer told the mag. “Winnie Mandela is a complex and extraordinary woman and I’m honored to be the actress asked to portray her. This is a powerful part of history that should be told.”

“Winnie” will be directed by South African filmmaker Darrell J. Roodt, whose past credits include “Yesterday,” “Cry, The Beloved Country,” and “Sarafina!”

Jennifer is also reportedly expected to sing the movie’s theme song. (from Yahoo!)

CONGRATS!

Jennifer Hudson Ready For Baby #2

Jennifer Hudson To Do Christmas Special