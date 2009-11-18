Beyonce: “Not Time For Kids Yet”

Beyonce Knowles isn’t ready to be a mom. Even though hubby Jay-Z said procreating is high on their agenda right now, Bey is putting the brakes on!

According to contactmusic.com, the singer was recently interviewed overseas and revealed she wants to have children – but not yet:

She said: “It’s not time for that yet. But definitely there will be a time. I want to be a great mother, the kind of mother that I have. I want the same bond that I had with my mom and that would be enough for me. “The security and love I feel being in a relationship, a marriage, it’s absolutely incredible. Incredible.”

The 28-year-old singer said the time for parenthood would come but for now she was happy just being a couple.

We wonder if these two will ever be on the same page.

Click here for 9 reasons why Beyonce shouldn’t have kids!

Take a look Beyonce and Jay below:

Beyonce stage dives in London