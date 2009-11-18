NEW MUSIC: Lil’ Kim Vs. Nicki Minaj!

Birdman’s got a new track out, “Grindin’ Making Money,” and on it he puts Lil’ Kim, our current favorite when it comes to female hard-core rappers, head-to-head with Young Money’s newest addition, Nicki Minaj, who people claim could be the Queen Bee’s predecessor.

Sure, Lil’ Kim doesn’t have the same selling power that she used to and she’s using Auto-Tune on the track – didn’t she hear Jay-Z when he said to kill that? – but does Minaj really have what it takes to come gunning for the Queen Bee’s spot?

WTF? Lil’ Kim’s Pancake Face At The EMA’s

EXPOSED: Nicki Minaj & Her Fake Assets

Watch below to see who Minaj models her career after:

Check the ladies out below: