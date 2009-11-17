STD Rates Hit Alarming New High

A recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions showed that the spread of sexually transmitted diseases is steadily continuing to rise after an internal report showed that reported Chlamydia cases broke a CDC record last year.

2008 witnessed 1.2 million new Chlamydia cases, beating the old record of 1.1 million set in 2007, which made history as the most recorded instances for that particular disease in history.

Another STD, Syphilis, has also experienced a jump in numbers. Nearly eliminated 10 years ago, there was 13,500 newly recorded cases is 2008, an increase of 2,000 cases from statistics given just one year before that.

According to the study, both gay and heterosexual men were the most likely to contract either sickness.

In a similarly related study, the CDC also discovered that the most religious states were also the states with the highest birthrates.

Mississippi topped the list. (via HipHopWired)

Are Women With Big Breasts Smarter?

Why Do All Black Men Think They Need Condoms