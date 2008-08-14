Those long in-between-men stretches can be pretty rough for a girl. Luckily, Trojan thought of us and came out with a little vibrator that slips right onto your finger. This is a great concept because the ergonomic design feels a lot more natural than using more traditionally shaped vibes. Not only is it great on your finger but when that special someone does come along, he can share your pleasure by putting it on his finger as well (that condom it comes with will come in handy too!)

It’s also made out of a great body-safe material called Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR) that contains no chemical plastic softeners. It’s easy to wash; just take out the little vibrating bullet and wash with soap and water and then let air-dry. Just be careful not to get the vibe wet! If you need to clean it a soapy warm washcloth will do. It’s water resistant, meaning you can take it in the shower, but not waterproof. For discreet storage just slip it into the little sachet it comes with.

I do have to say this little wonder has some drawbacks. First, it only has one speed. So what you get is what you get. It also takes a really bizarre type of battery that I can’t find in any store. The batteries also only last for about 30 minutes. However, my biggest gripe about this toy is that the little band that is supposed to secure it onto your finger is quite thin and flimsy. The vibe can easily slip off your finger if you aren’t careful while using it.

If you’re looking for something to add a little ‘oomph’ to your sex life then this can be a great inexpensive way to do so. However, I would suggest trying the Fukuoku 9000 (pronounced ‘foo-koo-oh-koo’) or Fantasy Fingers vibes for a more sturdy and long-term commitment.

Trojan Vibrating Touch Fingertip Massager, $16 (babeland.com)

Fukuouku 9000, $30 (babeland.com)

Fantasy Fingers, $26 (babeland.com)

