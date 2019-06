Um. Exactly what part of Jenny Craig worked for Queen Latifah? | Perez Hilton

Rihanna‘s too slutty for Malaysians | The YBF

LisaRaye is halfway back to getting rained on | Crunk + Disorderly

TI just can’t get a break | Rhymes With Snitch

Beyonce might get what?! | Bossip

Also On HelloBeautiful: