Sherri Shepherd’s Got Beef With Ari Gold

In what seems to be a bit of a slow news day, “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd had a little beef sandwich with Entourage‘s Jeremy Piven.

[From The Huffington Post

Monday “The View” returned live after two weeks for the holidays. Over the break, co-host Sherri Shepherd recounted, she flew home to Los Angeles with son Jeffrey, 3 1/2, on the same plane as a mercury-poisoned Jeremy Piven. Shepherd first recognized Piven when she boarded as the “a guy with the fedora, a little short guy.”

She then imitated her son’s vocal excitement at being on a plane.

“I don’t know if that irritated look that he had was the mercury running through his veins or my son… He was just on the show, normally I would go ‘hey, I’m Sherri Shepherd from The View!’ But had this look on his face!”

“We just avoided each other.”