Woman Sets Husband’s Penis On Fire, Kills Him

[From Times of India]

MELBOURNES: An Indian-born Australian woman who allegedly set fire to her husband’s genitals suspecting his fidelity has appeared in a local court with fresh charges of murder slapped against her.

Rajni Narayan, 44, who allegedly murdered her husband, in a bizarre manner by torching his genitals which set her Cleveland Avenue townhouse in Adelaides ablaze had later told her neighbourers “it’s just a penis I wanted to burn I didn’t mean this to happen”

Narayan who suspected her husband of having an affair told the neighbours, “I am a jealous wife, his penis should belong to me, I just wanted to burn his penis so it belongs to me and no one else.”

Is this story crazy or what? If she burned his penis, doesn’t that mean SHE can’t use it either? Was this woman totally out of control, or would you do the same thing? Let us know! And to read the rest of the article, click here.

