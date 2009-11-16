Gayle On Oprah: “If We Were Gay, We’d Tell You”

Rosie O’Donnell may have ruffled some feathers last week when she said that the relationship between Oprah and bestie Gayle King looked like more than just friendship to her. Gayle recently blasted the rumors of a same-sex romance between the women in an interview, claiming she and Oprah have nothing to hide.

Rosie O’Donnell: Oprah & Gayle Are Gay

She said (via ShowbizSpy), “The thing [is], if we were gay, we would tell you. We would so tell you. We wouldn’t try to keep that a secret because there’s nothing wrong with being gay. So if we were, we would tell you. The truth of the matter is we’re not. It’s hard enough for me to get a date on a Saturday night as it is.”

Gayle continued, “This isn’t a rumor I’m trying to continue to explore, but no there’s nothing, there’s nothing wrong with it. I love that question. That never bothers me because it’s so silly.” (via Zimbio)

