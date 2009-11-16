VIDEO: How To Breathe During Yoga

The diaphragm (pronounced: dye-uh-fram), which separates the chest from the abdomen, plays a lead role in breathing. The diaphragm is the primary breathing muscle. It is believed that many people have little sensory awareness of their diaphragm and have almost no idea of how to engage it more fully, or even of how it works. Due to the increasing stress of modern life and the resulting over-stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system, (as well as of the idealised hard, flat belly) many people carry excessive tension in the belly, chest, and back. This tension makes it difficult for the diaphragm to move freely through its full range of motion.

Take a few minutes to view and then participate in a taste of this Yoga Flava video snack entitled “Deep Diaphragmatic Breathing:”

Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava www.yogaflava.com

