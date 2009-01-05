CLOSE
Will You Marry Me?

From Bossip.com
[Sources] said Chris, 19, popped the question over the New Year. Rihanna, 20, showed off the bling after performing with her fella at the O2 in London. Despite the cold, she wore fingerless gloves and held her hand to her chest so people could clock the rock. A source said: “Rihanna was wearing the biggest diamond you can imagine.”

This would come as no shock, these two are as thick as thieves.

For more from Bossip.com click here.

chris brown , engagement , rihanna

