VIDEO: Beyonce’s “Sweet Dreams” Live

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Check out Beyonce’s live video for her hit single ‘Sweet Dreams’, featured on the former Destiny’s Child star’s live CD, DVD, and Blu-ray ‘I Am… Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas’, out November 23rd via Columbia Records.

Take a look and tell us what you think:

EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce’s acapella “Sweet Dreams”

Take a look at our Beyonce gallery below:

Egyptians calls Beyonce a “sinner and “satanic”