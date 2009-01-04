Michelle Obama’s Style Under Attack

From NYDailynews.com

Right-wing flame thrower Ann Coulter blasts incoming First Lady Michelle Obama as a freakish Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis imitator in a book to be published next week.

In her latest screed, titled “Guilty: Liberal ‘Victims’ and their Assault on America,” Coulter accuses the liberal left of playing the victim when in fact, she argues, they are the victimizers.

As usual, Coulter throws plenty of bombs herself.

