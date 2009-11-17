The Single Girl’s Guide To A Happy Thanksgiving

If you’re like me and don’t have any immediate family around you or can’t afford a plane ticket this holiday season, don’t panic! Being a single girl can be a fun way to bond with friends and have a warm Thanksgiving at the same time. Here’s some ideas for all you single ladies out there on how to make your Turkey Day the best it can be!
1) Have A Pot Luck
If you and a few of your closest girlfriends are stuck in your town over Thanksgiving why not invite them over for a potluck! This way all the cooking isn’t left up to you and each person can whip up their family’s best holiday recipe to share!
For more on how to organize a potluck click here!
2) Shop Cheap
If you are hosting any type of gathering and you’re a little short on dinnerware, don’t panic! There are great deals going on and great places that have cute and cheap plates and serving dishes! Here’s a few of my favorite places to shop for the kitchen:
3) Look Forward To TV Marathons!
Check out TVGuide.com for the TV listings on Thanksgiving Day to see which of your favorite shows are going to be on all-day marathons!
4) Avoid Alcohol
I know it seems like a great idea to have a relaxing glass of wine with your holiday meal but if you’re alone it might make you depressed. Try going outside and enjoying some energizing activities like taking a walk in the park or a leisurely bike ride. Plus, you’ll burn off some of those Thanksgiving meal calories!
5) Cook A Thanksgiving Dinner For One
If you think cooking a holiday dinner is impossible to do for one person, think again! Here’s how to cook a simple dinner for one AND under $35!!
