The Single Girl’s Guide To A Happy Thanksgiving

If you’re like me and don’t have any immediate family around you or can’t afford a plane ticket this holiday season, don’t panic! Being a single girl can be a fun way to bond with friends and have a warm Thanksgiving at the same time. Here’s some ideas for all you single ladies out there on how to make your Turkey Day the best it can be!

1) Have A Pot Luck

If you and a few of your closest girlfriends are stuck in your town over Thanksgiving why not invite them over for a potluck! This way all the cooking isn’t left up to you and each person can whip up their family’s best holiday recipe to share!

For more on how to organize a potluck click here!

2) Shop Cheap

If you are hosting any type of gathering and you’re a little short on dinnerware, don’t panic! There are great deals going on and great places that have cute and cheap plates and serving dishes! Here’s a few of my favorite places to shop for the kitchen:

UrbanOutfitters.com

Ikea.com

Target.com

3) Look Forward To TV Marathons!

Check out TVGuide.com for the TV listings on Thanksgiving Day to see which of your favorite shows are going to be on all-day marathons!

4) Avoid Alcohol

I know it seems like a great idea to have a relaxing glass of wine with your holiday meal but if you’re alone it might make you depressed. Try going outside and enjoying some energizing activities like taking a walk in the park or a leisurely bike ride. Plus, you’ll burn off some of those Thanksgiving meal calories!

5) Cook A Thanksgiving Dinner For One

If you think cooking a holiday dinner is impossible to do for one person, think again! Here’s how to cook a simple dinner for one AND under $35!!

For more Holiday coverage from HB click here!!

Also On HelloBeautiful: