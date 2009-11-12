3 Car Activities For Your Little One

Heading out on a road trip? Keeping little kids entertained while driving long distances can be tricky. But with a few easy tricks up your sleeve, you can keep them occupied for hours — no video game required!

Play dough, with its smooth texture and ability to turn into multiple sculptures, offers a great activity for toddler and parent during the trip. Play games like, “Want to see a ball?” Make a play dough ball. “Want to see a dog?” Make a play dough dog. Ideas like these help your youngster stay interested. Let him/her join in the creation with you.

Stella McCartney for Gapkids!

Activity Board Books are great with toddlers in car seats. They offer multiple activities from typing shoelaces to unzipping zippers to manipulating snaps. Visit www.amazon.com and search on “activity books” or “activity board books.” There are many selections.

Family Photos: Toddlers enjoy looking at pictures of themselves and their families. Include pictures of them alone and with family. Play a “Who’s that?” game and a “What is [Name of toddler] doing?” game. Talk about what’s going on in the pictures.

3 ways to save on child care

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net

Also On HelloBeautiful: